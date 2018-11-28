Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $94.21. 1,192,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,175,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% during the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Trading 7.6% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/proshares-ultrapro-dow30-udow-trading-7-6-higher.html.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.