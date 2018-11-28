ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $94.21. 1,192,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,175,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% during the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.
About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
