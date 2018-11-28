Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 2675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 816.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 426,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

