Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,182,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,781,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 52.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFS traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

