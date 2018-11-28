Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,685 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.29% of Progress Software worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Progress Software news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

