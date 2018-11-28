Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after buying an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after buying an additional 223,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ResMed by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 260,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 176,589 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 510.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 174,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in ResMed by 499.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 151,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 3,300 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $344,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,487 shares in the company, valued at $25,128,486.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,920 shares of company stock worth $2,757,924. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

