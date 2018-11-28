Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

PUK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 327,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,249. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $135,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $157,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

