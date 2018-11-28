PVH Corp (PVH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $178.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.10 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

