PVH (PVH) Given a $128.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been given a $128.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PVH has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PVH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PVH by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.