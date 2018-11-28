Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co (DIS) Reduced by Imperial Capital

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

