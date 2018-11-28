Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 463.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $10,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

