Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.08 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 256.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 391.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 9,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

