Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.37 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. 16,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,563. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United Rentals to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.37 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/quantbot-technologies-lp-has-3-37-million-holdings-in-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.