Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.74 Million in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 193,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 435.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $473,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,577. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,169,393 in the last ninety days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

