Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 101,958 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $314,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zayo Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $330,000.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $82,960.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 97,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,584. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.55.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

