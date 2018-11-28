Qudian (QD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.17. 3,810,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,509,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

