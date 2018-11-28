RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (RLGT) Short Interest Update

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,164 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 783,670 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 854,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million.

About RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

