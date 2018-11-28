Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after buying an additional 731,655 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 550,522 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Synopsys by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $87.97. 208,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,656. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.13 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

