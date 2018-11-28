Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHPG. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 4,642.0% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,296 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the 2nd quarter worth $55,664,000. Numen Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 1,634.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the 2nd quarter worth $19,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of SHPG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/rafferty-asset-management-llc-has-2-02-million-position-in-shire-plc-shpg.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.