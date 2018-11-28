Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Holdings Cut by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $92.73 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

