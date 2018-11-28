Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $101.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.69 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $101.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.81 million to $401.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $401.76 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $404.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 45.18%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $62,438.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,936,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 277,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rambus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 135,937 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Rambus by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

