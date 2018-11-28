Ramsdens (LON:RFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

RFX stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.25 ($2.80).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Wednesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ramsdens (RFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ramsdens-rfx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.