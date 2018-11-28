Ramsdens (RFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
RFX stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.25 ($2.80).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Wednesday.
About Ramsdens
Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.
