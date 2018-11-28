Ramsdens (LON:RFX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 167.45 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 214.25 ($2.80).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ramsdens (RFX) Releases Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ramsdens-rfx-releases-earnings-results.html.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.