Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,730 ($35.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,727.29 ($35.64).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,444 ($31.94) on Tuesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

In related news, insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

