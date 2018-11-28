Raymond James (RJF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

