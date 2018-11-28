Raymond James (RJF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a news sentiment score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

