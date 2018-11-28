Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $244,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

