Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 271,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

NYSE DWDP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,164. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/redwood-investment-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.