Regent Pacific Properties (RPP) Shares Up 83.3%

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. (CVE:RPP) shares shot up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 115,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 39,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.81, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Regent Pacific Properties Company Profile (CVE:RPP)

Regent Pacific Properties Inc operates as a real estate development and investment company in Canada. Its investment property is located in Edmonton, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

