Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.30.

RS opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,292,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,790,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,752,000 after buying an additional 148,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,010,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,297,000 after buying an additional 136,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

