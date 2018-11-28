Renault (RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €69.00 ($80.23) target price from equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.59 ($98.36).

Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

