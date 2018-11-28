Repligen (RGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. CL King lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

RGEN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,894. Repligen has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,031.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,851,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,239,000 after purchasing an additional 485,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $17,686,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 753.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 182,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

