Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS):

11/27/2018 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2018 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

11/22/2018 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,976 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $126,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,330.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 1,933 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $61,411.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,892 shares of company stock worth $7,665,790 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

