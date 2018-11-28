Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $207,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,863,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 460,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 330.3% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 407,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 343,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,669. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/restaurant-brands-international-inc-qsr-shares-bought-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.