Reviewing Qumu (QUMU) and Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Qumu has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -27.26% -80.49% -17.35% Dassault Systemes 17.03% 16.60% 9.52%

Dividends

Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Qumu does not pay a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qumu and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dassault Systemes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Dassault Systemes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $28.17 million 0.79 -$11.72 million ($1.07) -2.19 Dassault Systemes $3.65 billion 8.29 $587.08 million $2.72 42.66

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Qumu on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It also provides SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing operations management solutions that enable to improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing operations and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications. In addition, the company offers 3DEXCITE software, content, and sales and marketing solutions; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the aerospace and defense, consumer goods and retail, consumer packaged goods and retail, financial and business services, high-tech, industrial equipment, life sciences, marine and offshore, natural resources, and transportation and mobility industries; architecture, engineering, and construction industries; and energy, process, and utility industries through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

