Reviewing UniFirst (UNF) and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (CICC)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CICC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.70 billion 1.65 $163.89 million $7.45 19.62 China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 9.33% 8.54% 6.88% China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Internet Cafe Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. China Internet Cafe Holdings Group does not pay a dividend. UniFirst pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UniFirst beats China Internet Cafe Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group Company Profile

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Junlong Culture Communication Co. Ltd., owns and operates a chain of Internet cafes in the People's Republic of China. It provides Internet access to mature students and migrant workers; and online games, movies, music, and online chatting software. The company also sells snacks, drinks, and game access cards, as well as Internet café memberships. It operates approximately 9 Internet cafés with approximately 1,057 computers in Shenzhen, Guangdong, the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

