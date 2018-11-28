Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.00 ($122.09).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock opened at €79.34 ($92.26) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.