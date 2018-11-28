Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE DNB opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/rhumbline-advisers-reduces-holdings-in-dun-bradstreet-corp-dnb.html.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.