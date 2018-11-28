Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

WBS opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

