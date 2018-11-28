Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,190 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

