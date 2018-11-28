Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,590. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

