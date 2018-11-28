Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 930,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 6,969,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,205,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

