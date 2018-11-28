Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,407. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

