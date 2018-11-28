Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $49,276,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,463. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

