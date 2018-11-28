Rimbit (RBT) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Rimbit has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a market cap of $78,435.00 and $106.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002026 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

