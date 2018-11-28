Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $47.08

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.27, but opened at $47.08. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 3035500 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 219,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $47.08” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/rio-tinto-rio-shares-gap-down-to-47-08.html.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.