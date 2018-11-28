RLI Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE:RLI opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. RLI has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

