RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Caerus Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 326,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

