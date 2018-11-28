Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

