Roots (ROO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roots (TSE:ROO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.90 million.

