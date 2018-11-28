Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

